FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Kentucky State Police are handling the death investigation into a man who died after being arrested by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office. The preliminary investigation by troopers says the individual suffered a “medical emergency.”

According to the Kentucky State Police, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an individual – identified as 43-year-old Steven Moore, of Eastern – on Wednesday. Troopers say it started as a vehicle pursuit and then became a foot pursuit.

Once Moore was taken into custody, troopers say Moore became unconscious and looked to be having a medical emergency.

They say deputies on the scene began to give first aid while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

Moore was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office.

Moore’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The investigation is being conducted by Sgt. Steven Mounts. Troopers say he was assisted on the scene by officials with Kentucky State Police Post 9.