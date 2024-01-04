DRIFT, KY (WOWK) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Pikeville Post is investigating after a Minnie man’s body was discovered in Drift Tuesday evening.

Investigators were responding to a call made at 9:57 p.m. which reported the location of a “possible deceased male,” according to a KSP release.

The body of James Osborne, 64, of Minnie, was found by responders on Drift Hollow Road just beside his vehicle. The cause of Osborne’s death is still under investigation and his body has since been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The investigation was assisted by Kentucky State Police Post 9.

The public is encouraged to contact the KSP Pikeville Post with any information related to the investigation by calling 606-433-7711.