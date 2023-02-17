FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A Kentucky State Trooper has been placed on administrative leave after shooting a suspect during a traffic stop earlier in February.
Kentucky State Police released the findings of a preliminary investigation on Friday. They said that the trooper conducted a traffic stop on US 23 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky on Feb. 3 at around 3 p.m. They say that the man driving the car matched the description of a man involved in an alleged domestic violence incident.
KSP says that during the stop, the driver of the car, Glen Bays, tried to retrieve a gun from inside the car. They say that the trooper used his agency-issued gun to shoot Bays. They say he acted to protect passing vehicles as well as himself.
This investigation is still ongoing.