ALLEN, KY (WOWK) — Troopers say a woman and a juvenile are dead following a crash in Floyd County, Kentucky, on Monday.

According to Kentucky State Police (KSP) Pikeville Post, troopers arrived to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 1428 in Allen around 8:04 a.m.

Authorities say the Floyd County Coroner’s Office declared Paula Vazquez, 39, of Prestonsburg, dead at the scene.

The investigation showed that Vazquez was operating a 2000 Toyota Echo when she crossed the center line and crashed into a 2016 Ford F-250, according to KSP.

Troopers say a juvenile passenger in the Toyota was taken to the hospital and later died there.

KSP says an accident deconstructionist detective is investigating this crash.

Lifeguard Ambulance Service was on the scene in addition to KSP and the Floyd County Coroner’s Office, according to troopers.