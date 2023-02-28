FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man accused of shooting and killing three law enforcement officers and one K-9 officer has died by apparent suicide.

According to Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley, 49-year-old Lance Storz was being held at the Pike County Detention Center when he died, and early indications point to suicide by hanging as his cause of death. An investigation is still ongoing in this case.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Storz is accused in the tragic June 30 shooting in Allen, Kentucky that killed Floyd County Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins and Floyd County K-9 Drago. The shooting also injured Constable Gary Wolfe, Floyd County Deputy Darrin Lawson and Floyd County Emergency Management Director Joe Reynolds. One other person was injured, but they were not identified.

On Monday, July 11, a grand jury indicted Storz on 20 counts, including three capital offenses.

Capital offenses in Kentucky are punishable anywhere from 20 years in prison without parole up to the death penalty.