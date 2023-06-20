PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) – A man has died after a two-vehicle crash Monday night in Floyd County.

According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened around 9:53 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, on KY 114 in the Prestonsburg area. The crash involved a pickup truck and a van, KSP says.

Troopers say the investigation found the pickup truck allegedly crossed the center line colliding with the van. According to KSP, the van driver, identified as 69-year-old Glenn Tuttle, of Garrett, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is the same area where the Middle Creek Volunteer Fire Department says one of their firefighters was injured in a crash last night. Kentucky State Police has not yet confirmed if the firefighter was the other driver in this crash. WOWK 13 News is working to learn more information on that incident.