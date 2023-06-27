PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) – The chief of police for the city of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, has resigned.

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton announced on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, that Chief Randy Woods resigned from his position last week.

Stapleton says Director of Public Safety for the PPD, Ross Shurtleff has been named as the department’s interim chief for the time being.

Stapleton described Woods’ resignation as a “personnel matter” and said he would not go into details. Stapleton did say that Woods has served the city “in good standing” for the past two years, wishing him well following his resignation.