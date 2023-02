FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—All four lanes of US 23 in the Harold, Kentucky area are closed after an accident.

Gary Nelson, Floyd County Constable for District 2 said in a Facebook post that an accident involving an 18-wheeler across from Gearheart Communications has blocked the roadway.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Floyd County dispatchers say that at least one person was injured.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department said that travelers should use caution in the area.