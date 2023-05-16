FLOYD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Floyd County.

According to KSP, the crash happened around 11:03 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, on Kentucky Route 114 in the Prestonsburg area. Troopers say a vehicle was traveling along the road when the pedestrian allegedly walked into its path and was struck.

KSP troopers say the pedestrian, identified as Dewey Lewis, 36, of Prestonsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office.

A KSP accident reconstructionist is investigating the crash. KSP Post 9, the Prestonsburg Police Department, the Middle Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Lifeguard Ambulance Service responded to the scene.