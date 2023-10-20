PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — Police searched a smoke shop that had allegedly been selling minors vapes that were mislabeled and had impairing ingredients.

The Prestonsburg Police Department said they had started to get calls of students at Prestonsburg High School having “overdose-like symptoms.” They said these students had been using vapes and similar products sold at smoke shops that had been labeled as complying with both state and federal law.

After controlled buys, the Prestonsburg Police Department searched the Quick Stop Smoke Shop Discount Tobacco and Vaping, which is within 1,000 of PHS, the police department said.

Police said the store sold to minors “repeatedly” and that these products were not in compliance with federal law that requires them to be labeled correctly. They said none of the products they tested were labeled correctly and had “more than 90% active impairing ingredients.”