PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton defended the city’s 911 center on Monday days after the family of a woman found dead at home in Martin held a press conference.

The family of 39-year-old Amber Spradlin, who the Kentucky State Police said was found dead at a home on Arkansas Creek in Martin, Attorney Mark Wohlander, and Dale Golden, who represents the family, held a press conference on Thursday.

They called into question possible confusion with the 911 system. They are concerned that the calls requested did not go through the closest law enforcement agency.

When asked about allegations brought up by the family about a possible delay in 911 response, Mayor Stapleton said that there has not been a delay in the dispatch, but a delay in law enforcement due to short staffing.

“My personnel’s being dragged through the mud, my personnel is being attacked and I will encourage them to the point. I will introduce them to lawyers that will defend me and defend their honor and their names,” Mayor Stapleton said.

On Dec. 12, 2022, the Floyd County Fiscal Court approved a resolution to outsource the 911 dispatch service to the city of Prestonsburg, according to court documents. This was after they received a notification that dispatch service charges from the Kentucky State Police would be nearly doubling for 2023.

After 13 News sent an open records request, Prestonsburg Interim Police Chief Ross Shurtleff said the 911 center didn’t receive any calls from Amber Spradlin on June 18. All calls from that day have been forwarded to the Kentucky State Police for their investigation, Shurtleff said.

Spradlin’s death is still under investigation, and the Kentucky State Police and the family said they believe it is not an accident.