FLOYD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The body of a Floyd County woman who has been missing since 2021 was found, according to the Kentucky State Police (KSP).

The KSP said that remains were found and identified as Kandi Green Gonzalez, who went missing in June 2021.

Gonzalez, who was 36 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen on June 1, 2021, in the Abbott Creek Road area of Prestonsburg, according to the KSP.