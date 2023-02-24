PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK)—A roadway in Prestonsburg, is shut down to a crash.

Prestonsburg Police say they are on the scene on North Lake Drive in front of the Dairy Queen.

They say that there are injuries, but we do not know the extent of those injuries.

PPD says the roadway will be shut down for an extended period of time while they investigate the collision.

Traffic will be diverted down University Ave.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.