MARTIN, KY (WOWK)—The roof of a grocery store in the city of Martin, Kentucky blew off during high winds on Saturday.

Martin City Police say that the road is closed on KY-1428 from the Triangle St. intersection to Ky-122 and may be for a while.

Courtesy: City of Martin Police

They say the roof of the Triangle Market Cafe blew off, and part of the roof is in the roadway.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.