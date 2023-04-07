FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A beloved member of law enforcement, William Petry, who was tragically killed in the line of duty, is now being honored in a special way.

Petry served the people of Floyd County, Kentucky for decades. During his time in law enforcement, he took on the role of a school resource officer.

He was killed during a shootout in Allen, Kentucky, in June 2022. Floyd County Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins and Floyd County K-9 Drago were all killed.

School officials say he was an inspiration and had an impact on so many people’s lives in the community.

The Youth Service Center Student Council for the high school is now honoring his sacrifice and day-to-day values through the “William Petry Memorial Scholarship.”

School officials say the $1,000 scholarship embodies all the values Petry stood behind, including a strong work ethic, leadership skills, and community outreach and involvement.

Students applying are required to have a 2.0 GPA, five or fewer unexcused absences and complete a 500-word or less essay on why they deserve the scholarship.

Youth Service Center Coordinator Teresa Griffith says this is for all students, “because we are offering it to every senior in the building. We want the recipient to have the same heart and commitment that Petry had for his community.”

Griffith goes on to say that the application process is completely anonymous. Students will be given a random number which will be announced when a recipient is chosen.

They will be chosen based on how well their values and hard work match that of Petry’s life.

“We want the students to remember Petry’s legacy, for everything that he stood for, for his commitment to the community, his family his coworkers, and the students at Floyd Central High School,” Griffith says Friday afternoon.

Petry’s wife Sherry Petry spoke with 13 News Friday evening giving her reaction to the recent news saying, “We just loved it. We are so appreciative of it, and he would love it.”

Seniors can pick up an application at the front office of the high school. They will have until 3 p.m. on April 28 to turn them in.