FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—The two teenagers who were killed in a crash on Sunday in Floyd County, Kentucky have been identified.

According to a Facebook post from Floyd County Schools, the two girls killed in the crash were Kendra Jade Moreno and MaKenna Reese Barnett.

The post said that a funeral will be held at the Prestonsburg High School gymnasium at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 28.

Kentucky State Police say that the crash happened around 2:25 a.m. on Sunday on Kentucky Route 680 in the Branham Creek area.

KSP says that a man drove a pickup truck off the road, and the truck rolled over. Moreno and Barnett were passengers in the vehicle, and they were pronounced dead on the scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office. Four other occupants, including the driver, were taken to the hospital with injuries.

In a statement, Shepherd said counselors will be available at the high school, Adams Middle School and Allen Elementary School.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said a balloon release was held in their honor Sunday night. They called this incident, “very tragic.”

Kentucky State Police are investigating this incident.