PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday after a Floyd County K-9 Deputy led police to heroin and fentanyl.

According to the Prestonsburg Police Department, they stopped a truck for an equipment violation.

While investigating, they say the driver had a suspended license and the passenger had active arrest warrants.

K-9 Deputy A. May with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office did a “free air sniff” of the vehicle and led officers to heroin and fentanyl. Police say the drugs totaled 66.45 grams.

Brian Cantrell, 31, of Staffordsville, and Shawn Easley, 32, of Paducah, were arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense of heroin and fentanyl.