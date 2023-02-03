UPDATE (4:41 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023): Trooper Michael Coleman with the Kentucky State Police Post 9 tells 13 News that they are investigating a trooper-involved shooting on U.S. Route 23.

They say no information on who was shot is being released at this time.

U.S. Route 23 will be closed for “several hours.”

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — U.S. Route 23 from the Allen intersection to the Kentucky 80 interchange is closed due to police activity in the area.

The Prestonsburg Police Department says it will be shut down for “several hours.”

There is no information on what started the police activity in the area.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.