FLOYD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman from Beaver is missing, according to the Kentucky State Police.

The Kentucky State Police says 40-year-old Tiffany Tackett, of Beaver, was last seen on April 29.

They say Tackett is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.