Floyd County nurse wins $200K on scratch-off on first day of retirement

A nurse from Floyd County wins $200,000 on a scratch-off ticket on her first day of retirement (Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery)

FLOYD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Some people say they’ll retire if they win the lottery, but one Kentucky woman did just the opposite. She was enjoying her first day of retirement when she learned she had a winning scratch-off ticket.

The Kentucky Lottery says a Floyd County nurse, who wishes to remain anonymous, recently decided to retire after 36 years on the job, including spending the last two years working as a front-line nurse during the pandemic.

“It’s been tough,” she said.

The woman from Dana, Kentucky bought a $10 Tree-Mendous Winnings scratch-off at a Double Kwik in Prestonsburg, according to the lottery. She scratched off the ticket while still at the store, revealing she’d won the game’s top prize of $200,000.

“It was unbelievable,” she said. “I had just retired that day. I saw this as a sign it was meant to be for me to quit working.”

The woman received her check last week and lottery officials say the Double Kwik where she bought the ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.