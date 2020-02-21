Former fishing coach pleads guilty to sex abuse

PADUCAH, KY (AP) – A former high school fishing coach in Kentucky has pleaded guilty to charges of sex abuse and child pornography.
WPSD-TV reports John Parks admitted to one count on each charge in a plea agreement Thursday. He was originally charged with one count of sex abuse and 10 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
The station reports other counts were dismissed. Parks is the former McCracken County High School fishing coach.
A 15-year-old student reported last year that Parks touched him in an intimate matter and sent him inappropriate text messages.
