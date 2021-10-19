All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Former Kentucky constable sentenced to 11 years in prison

Kentucky

by: Lexington Herald-Leader, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LONDON, KY (AP) – A former Kentucky constable that was convicted of violating people’s rights by illegally searching or detaining them and taking money or other property without going through the legal process has been sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that 47-year-old Michael “Wally” Wallace was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier and will have to serve 85% of the sentence under federal rules.

The former Pulaski County constable was convicted in June of conspiring to violate civil rights and possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it.

Wallace maintained his innocence and said he plans to appeal.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS