Former Kentucky constable sentenced to 11 years in prison

LONDON, KY (AP) – A former Kentucky constable that was convicted of violating people’s rights by illegally searching or detaining them and taking money or other property without going through the legal process has been sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that 47-year-old Michael “Wally” Wallace was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier and will have to serve 85% of the sentence under federal rules.

The former Pulaski County constable was convicted in June of conspiring to violate civil rights and possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it.

Wallace maintained his innocence and said he plans to appeal.