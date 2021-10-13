Former Kentucky deputy sheriff pleads guilty to child porn charge

LEXINGTON, KY (AP) — A former Kentucky deputy sheriff has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a minor.

The U.S. Attorney says he met the minor victim while responding to a call at the victim’s home.

Joshua Preece, of Morehead, Kentucky, entered the plea Tuesday in federal court. He pleaded guilty to enticing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce child pornography.

Preece was working as a Bath County deputy sheriff in November 2018 when he was “answering a call about a minor victim who was acting out of control.”

He faces a range of 15 to 30 years in prison.