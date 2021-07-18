Former Kentucky majority leader dies after lengthy illness

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2019 file photo, Kentucky House Majority Leader John Bam Carney R-Campbellsville, addresses the members during the opening day of the legislature in Frankfort, Ky. Carney died Saturday, July 17, 2021 after battling an illness since late 2019. He was 51. According to a family statement posted by Mark Carney on Facebook, that John Carney “passed peacefully” at the University of Kentucky medical center. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Kentucky’s former House Majority Leader John “Bam” Carney has died, at 51, after battling an illness since late 2019.

According to a family statement posted by Mark Carney on Facebook, John Carney “passed peacefully” Saturday at the University of Kentucky medical center.  

Carney was a Republican from Taylor County and had served in the Kentucky House of Representatives since 2009. In late 2019, Carney began receiving treatment for a severe case of pancreatitis and infection. Pancreatitis is an inflammation of the pancreas.

