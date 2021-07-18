Former Kentucky majority leader dies after lengthy illness

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Kentucky’s former House Majority Leader John “Bam” Carney has died, at 51, after battling an illness since late 2019.
According to a family statement posted by Mark Carney on Facebook, John Carney “passed peacefully” Saturday at the University of Kentucky medical center.
Carney was a Republican from Taylor County and had served in the Kentucky House of Representatives since 2009. In late 2019, Carney began receiving treatment for a severe case of pancreatitis and infection. Pancreatitis is an inflammation of the pancreas.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.