LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A former Lexington-based meteorologist and a pilot were killed Tuesday after a helicopter crash in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Charlotte news station WBTV confirmed the two people killed in a helicopter crash on Interstate 77 were meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag.

“The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss. Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag lost their lives. We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families,” WBTV said.

Myers was the chief meteorologist at ABC 36 for over six years, from 2013 to 2019, before joining his new team in 2019 at WBTV in Charlotte, according to his LinkedIn.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loving community. He will always have a piece of our hearts here at ABC,” wrote ABC 36 on Facebook.

“He was a good friend and a mentor — always willing to take time to talk, and he had four kids. He is a big reason I’m here today,” said FOX 56 Chief Meteorologist Chris Johnson.

Johnson said Myers married his high school sweetheart and they had four kids.

Jason Myers was a great friend and mentor to me during his time as the chief Meteorologist at ABC 36 here in Lexington. I’m devastated by the news and heartbroken for his family. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/kVTy14jc9L — Chris Johnson FOX 56 Weather (@cjwxguy56) November 22, 2022

“It comes with terrible sadness to hear the news of Jason Myers passing. Jason was a meteorologist for our WTVQ — ABC 36 News team for six years and we enjoyed every minute of our time together. At this time of Thanksgiving, please wrap your prayers and thoughts around the Myers family as we remember a man gone too soon,” ABC 36 General Manager Chris Aldridge said in a statement.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.