Former Kentucky teacher to serve 15 years on child porn charges

February 07 2021

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) – A former Kentucky middle school teacher convicted of child pornography charges has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Robert Alan Thompson, of Hodgenville, Kentucky, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Louisville. Thompson was fired from his job at a Hardin County middle school in April. He had also taught eighth grade in Franklin County.

Investigators say Thompson was in possession of more than 1,500 sexually explicit photos and videos involving minors.

