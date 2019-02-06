Former special-needs teacher indicted on sex charges
CYNTHIANA, Ky. (AP) - Police say a former Kentucky special-needs teacher has been indicted on charges of rape and sex abuse involving a former student.
Kentucky State Police say in statement on Tuesday that a grand jury indicted 37-year-old Amanda Phillips on eight counts of rape, four counts of sex abuse and four counts of sodomy. Police say the former student is over the age of 12.
WKYT-TV reports Harrison County Schools said in a statement that due to the allegations, Phillips is no longer employed at Eastside Elementary School.
Phillips' arrest report says the inappropriate relationship consisted of kissing and other physical actions of a sexual nature.
She is being held in the Bourbon County Detention Center. Online records don't say if she has an attorney.
Previous
Former County Treasurer Pleads Guilty...
Next
Lawsuit Filed Over Police Chase That...
More Stories
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.