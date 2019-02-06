Former special-needs teacher indicted on sex charges

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (AP) - Police say a former Kentucky special-needs teacher has been indicted on charges of rape and sex abuse involving a former student.

Kentucky State Police say in statement on Tuesday that a grand jury indicted 37-year-old Amanda Phillips on eight counts of rape, four counts of sex abuse and four counts of sodomy. Police say the former student is over the age of 12.

WKYT-TV reports Harrison County Schools said in a statement that due to the allegations, Phillips is no longer employed at Eastside Elementary School.

Phillips' arrest report says the inappropriate relationship consisted of kissing and other physical actions of a sexual nature.

She is being held in the Bourbon County Detention Center. Online records don't say if she has an attorney.