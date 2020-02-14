Former teacher pleads guilty to dragging 9-year-old student

GREENUP, KY (AP) — A former Kentucky teacher seen on video dragging an elementary school student has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge.

The Daily Independent reports the plea agreement reached Wednesday calls for Trina Abrams to serve 120 days of home confinement as part of a two-year probation sentence.

Abrams was a teacher at Wurtland Elementary in Greenup in October 2018 when school video showed her dragging a 9-year-old boy by his wrists through the halls. The boy’s mother said her son has limited speech and has been diagnosed with autism and other disorders.

Nelson called the sentence fair and said she and her son are moving forward.

