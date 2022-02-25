LONDON, KY (AP) — Officials say a former Kentucky teacher convicted of producing child pornography and cyberstalking the student he victimized has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison.

A statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in London said U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom sentenced Charles Evans Hall Jr. on Tuesday to 370 months in federal prison.

A jury convicted the former Letcher County Middle School teacher in October after a three-day trial.

The statement said Hall must serve 85 percent of his sentence and then will be on probation for life.