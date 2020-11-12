Former teachers aid charged for inappropriate relationship with student

RUSSELL, KY (WOWK) – A teachers aid who was once employed with Russell Independent Schools has been indicted in Greenup, Kentucky.

Trooper Jeff Moore received a complaint that Mariah Scott was having a inappropriate relationship with one of her students she had in class beginning in 2019.

Through the investigation it was determined there were inappropriate texts and physical contact between Ms. Scott and the student. Ms. Scott has been indicted on Prohibited Use of Electronic Communication System to Procure Minor/Sex Offense and 2 counts of Unlawful Transaction with a Minor 3rd Degree.