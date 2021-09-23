Fort Campbell soldier dies during diver training exercise on Kentucky-Tennessee line

FORT CAMPBELL, KY (AP) – The Army says officials are investigating the death of a Fort Campbell soldier during a diver training exercise.

Fort Campbell said in a statement that the soldier died Tuesday during the exercise at the Joe Swing Park Reservoir on the sprawling Army post along the Kentucky-Tennessee line. The soldier went into the water while training and didn’t resurface.

Officials say a search began immediately with crews from multiple agencies including Fort Campbell Fire and Emergency Services and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. A body was recovered on Wednesday.

Officials say no further information will be released until the soldier’s next-of-kin is notified.