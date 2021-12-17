Fort Campbell soldier dies in training exercise

FORT CAMPBELL, KY (AP) – A Fort Campbell soldier has died in a training exercise.

The Army post said in a statement that 26-year-old Spc. James T. Roberts of Nashville, Tennessee, died Thursday after being struck by a military vehicle during the early morning exercise in a training area. Another soldier was injured but is recovering.

The statement said the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center is investigating the cause of the accident. Roberts was assigned to 1st Squadron, 33rd Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, a sprawling Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

He is survived by his wife, son and mother.