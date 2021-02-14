Four days later, 9,500 NE Kentuckians still without power

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — As another winter storm is predicted to come through in the next few days, 9,500 Kentuckians are still without power from the first winter storm that happened earlier this week.

According to Kentucky Power, 300 additional people are traveling today to help the 800 line employees, foresters and assessors with this second storm should other additional outages occur.

Kentucky Power officials say with the weather is as predicted, power restoration could last a week with challenging work conditions due to ice accumulation.

Areas such as Paintsville, South Williamson, Hazard and Pikeville and other surrounding areas may see an Ice storm with 1/2”-3/4” inch accumulation.

Ashland is expected to see heave winter weather such as four to eight inches of wet snow/sleet, and 1/4” of ice/

Whiteburg is expected to see between 1/4”-1/2” of moderate icing.