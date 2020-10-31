Four from Michigan arrested in Kentucky for fraud

LOUISA, KY (WOWK) – Louise Police Department arrested four individuals from Flint, Michigan for fraud.

They arrested Marquis Thomas, Ziontay Black, Christopher Wine and Darius Givens. Upon receiving information from the Pikeville Police Department in regards to an investigation they were conducting into the individuals obtaining electronic merchandise and cash from Local Walmart at stores fraudulently.









Information was received that they were at the Louisa Walmart trying to return stolen merchandise for cash. Officers responded to the Walmart area and located the vehicle the suspects were using.

During a traffic stop officers discovered numerous electronic items that had been fraudulently obtained. All four individuals were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000 and Engaging in Organized Crime.

