Four new COVID-19 deaths reported in Greenup County

Kentucky

by: Jessica Patterson

Posted: / Updated:

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Health officials say four more people in Greenup County have died due to COVID-19. The newly reported deaths bring the county to 24 deaths related to the virus.

Chris Crum, Director of Greenup County Health Department, confirms the deaths of a 74-year-old man, a 78-year-old man, a 52-year-old man, 64-year-old woman.

Health officials say 25 more people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the county’s total to 1,964 COVID-19 cases. Of those, Crum says 585 cases remain active.

Greenup County is red on the state’s Current Incidence Rate map with a rate of 79.4%

