Fourth COVID-19 death reported in Kentucky

FRANKFORT (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says a fourth person has died from the coronavirus in Kentucky. He says the patient had underlying health conditions.

Beshear says as of today, the state has 124 positive cases of COVID-19, recording 21 new cases since yesterday.

Beshear relayed information from the World Health Organization that the virus is escalating at this time and explained this is why proactive steps to slow the curve have been and continue to be so important to the state and the nation.

Beshear says businesses such as grocery stores, banks, hardware stores, auto parts stores and gas stations will remain open. He urges Kentuckians to not buy in bulk and to only buy what they need for the week as others still need to shop for groceries as well.

The governor continues to urge Kentuckians to practice good hygiene, engage in social distancing and remain calm and positive. He also asked for prayers, thoughts and condolences to the families of the four patients who have died from the virus in the state.

