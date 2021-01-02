Good News with 13

French bulldog Wilbur is Kentucky town’s new ‘mayor’

Kentucky

by: Associated Press, The Cincinnati Enquirer

Wilbur, a 6-month-old French bulldog, poses for a portrait in Rabbit Hash, Ky., on Nov. 13, 2020. Wilbur was elected the Mayor of Rabbit hash in November’s election cycle. The town has elected a canine to the office of mayor since 1998. (Albert Cesare /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

RABBIT HASH, KY (AP) — A 6-month-old French bulldog named Wilbur is the new mayor of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky.

The town has elected a canine mayor to office since 1998 as a fundraiser for the Rabbit Hash Historical Society.

The nonprofit organization ensures the preservation and upkeep of the historic town.

The election takes place every four years in November to coincide with the presidential election. Wilbur is the fifth dog mayor of Rabbit Hash. He beat out incumbent mayor Brynn, a pit bull.

