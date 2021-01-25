‘Friends of Greenbo’ work to improve state park

GREENUP, KY (WOWK) – A number of state parks in the tri-state have had to adapt due to the pandemic, and the Greenbo Lake and State Resort Park in Kentucky is no exception.

While the park does receive state funding, there are some smaller projects that may be pushed back and that’s where the “Friends of Greenbo Lake State Resort Park” come in.

The recently established non-profit has been working on supporting the park by taking on those smaller projects.



While the lodge has been impacted by the pandemic, the tennis courts have been in disrepair for quite some time. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

President of the organization and Greenup County resident Scott Hill says many of the park’s trouble areas are clearly noticeable.

There are little things, such as the miniature golf or tennis courses, things like that that sometimes have to get put on the backburner. Scott Hill, Friends of Greenbo Lake State Resort Park president

Hill says now, they are trying to bring in more area residents to work on future projects.

The pandemic has been a real challenge for attractions like the “Jesse Stuart Lodge” and the public pool this past year. However, this isn’t the first challenge the park has faced.

The state resort has experienced tragic events long before the pandemic. The park’s lodge had to be closed for quite some time after an electrical fire in 2015. After the fire, the resort was able to rebuild and regain some lost business.

Hill says the park has more than just historical relevance, it’s a safe place, even during a worldwide pandemic, for quality time outdoors. He also says they are looking for more people that share their same enthusiasm to join the organization and help them achieve their goals.

For more information and ways to join the “Friends of Greenbo Lake State Resort Park”, click here.

