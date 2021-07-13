Funding to help stop violence against women will soon be available in KY

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Applications will soon available in Kentucky for grant funding to help put a stop to violent crimes such as domestic violence, sexual assault and dating violence.

Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet say beginning Aug. 2, eligible organizations can begin to apply for the funding provided under the federal Violence Against Women Act Services, Training, Officers, Prosecution (STOP) Formula Grant Program.

According to the governor’s office, the funding is provided through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women to help develop and strengthen law enforcement, judicial strategies, victim services and prosecution across the Bluegrass state in domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking or dating violence cases.

“Significant funding and collaboration with law enforcement, prosecutors and victim services are required to put a stop to acts of violent crime and provide justice for all of Kentucky’s survivors,” said Beshear. “With this grant funding, we will be able to take another step forward on our journey to make Kentucky a safer place for all of our families.”

The governor’s office says priority in the funding is given to organizations such as victim advocacy services, prosecution, courts, law enforcement and discretionary programs. State officials say the funds should be used for projects that serve adults and youth between the ages of 11 and 24 who are victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking or dating violence. The funding can also support initiatives and emergency services for victims and their families, including children who are 10-years-old or younger.

According to Beshear’s office, state agencies, local government units and private not-for-profit organizations can also apply to receive the funds.

“This federal grant funding application furthers my administration’s commitment of providing direct services to victims and survivors of all types of crimes as they walk the path toward healing and recovery,” said Beshear. “I strongly encourage victim advocacy services, law enforcement agencies, local units of governments and other eligible applicants to apply. Let’s work together to end domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking once and for all.”

The applications become available Aug. 2 and must be submitted no later than 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 and must be submitted online through the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s Electronic Grants Management System. The applications, as well as additional information, are available on the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s website.

The cabinet says new applicants will need to establish a user account and familiarize themselves with the system to submit the applications well before the due date and that validating new user accounts can take 48 to 72 hours.

Those who need assistance with the application process can contact the grants management staff at JUSGMB@ky.gov.

Anyone who is or knows of a victim of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault or stalking can also call the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) for anonymous, confidential help 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Those who are in immediate danger should contact 911.