December 25 2021 12:00 am

Funds to provide housing for human trafficking survivors

Kentucky

by: Associated Press

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Officials say a housing assistance program for survivors of human trafficking will be developed in southeastern Kentucky with a federal grant.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Friday that the U.S. Justice Department awarded the $600,000 grant for a short-term housing program that will help trafficking survivors in Bell, Clay, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Laurel, Rockcastle, and Whitley counties.

Cameron said his office will partner with Refuge for Women to provide the assistance. The nonprofit is a recovery program for survivors of human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Cameron says the grant allows officials to provide safe and stable housing services in an underserved region.

