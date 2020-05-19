Garrett, KY man charged with assault after shooting

GARRETT, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police are investigating an assault after a man reported being shot.

As a result of the investigation, police charged Stephen Moore, 44, of Garrett, with assault in the first degree and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say Tyler Ousley, 24, of Martin called KSP, Post 9 at approximately 3 a.m., Tuesday, May 19 reporting he was on his way to the McDowell hospital after suffering gunshot wounds.

Ousley was later transferred to the Pikeville Medical Center with a gunshot to the back. Police say his condition was reported as stable with a non-life-threatening injury.

At this time, police say it is unclear what caused the shooting.

Detective Merlo and Trooper Jacobs of the Kentucky State Police are leading the investigation. Anyone with any information are encouraged to contact them.

This investigation is ongoing. More details will be released as they become available.

