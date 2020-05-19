Garrett, KY man charged with assault after shooting

GARRETT, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police are investigating an assault after a man reported being shot.
As a result of the investigation, police charged Stephen Moore, 44, of Garrett, with assault in the first degree and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police say Tyler Ousley, 24, of Martin called KSP, Post 9 at approximately 3 a.m., Tuesday, May 19 reporting he was on his way to the McDowell hospital after suffering gunshot wounds.
Ousley was later transferred to the Pikeville Medical Center with a gunshot to the back. Police say his condition was reported as stable with a non-life-threatening injury.
At this time, police say it is unclear what caused the shooting.
Detective Merlo and Trooper Jacobs of the Kentucky State Police are leading the investigation. Anyone with any information are encouraged to contact them.
This investigation is ongoing. More details will be released as they become available.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Local restaurants starting to close for good
- More complaints about some not getting WV unemployment checks
- Video shows pilot land between cars on Missouri highway after sudden engine failure
- Nitro mayor says more relief funds needed to save small businesses
- Kentucky COVID-19 cases top 8,000; state’s testing capacity continues to increase
- Second arrest in arson and murder; one suspect still at large
- Number of Mountain State residents who have recovered from COVID-19 continues to climb
- People’s Bank donation to Facing Hunger Foodbank ‘enough for 200k meals’
- Appalachian Regional Healthcare to begin allowing visitors
- Kentucky Gov. Beshear to give 5 p.m. ‘Healthy at Work’ update