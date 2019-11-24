Georgia man arrested after trying to meet with Kentucky juvenile

MOREHEAD, K.Y. (WOWK)- Kentucky State Police have charged a Georgia man after he sent sexually explicit electronic messages and photographs to a juvenile.

KSP was contacted by the Rowan County School System who reported that Eric ‘Duane’ Elmore, 46 Columbus, Georgia had sent inappropriate messages to a minor. During the investigation a detective along with the victim and their mother’s help was able to set up a line of communication with Elmore. Elmore arranged to meet with the victim in Morehead, Kentucky today. He traveled to Kentucky from Charlotte, North Carolina, believing he was going to meet the juvenile for sex.

Elmore was arrested upon his arrival and lodged at the Rowan County Detention Center, charged with five counts including, Distribution Obscene Matter to Minors, Prohibited Use of Electronic Communication Systems to Procure a Minor, Offenses and Conspiracy to Commit Rape and more charges pending.

This investigation is ongoing by the KSP.