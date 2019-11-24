Georgia Man arrested in Kentucky for child sexual exploitation offense

Morehead, Ky. (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police have arrested a man from Georgia on a child sexual exploitation offense.

The Kentucky State Police says the Rowan County School System reported that Eric “Duane” Elmore, 46, of Columbus, Georgia was sending sexually explicit electronic messages and photographs to a juvenile in the school system.

During the investigation, a detective was able to establish a line of communication with Elmore with the assistance of the victim and their mother. Elmore arranged to meet the victim in Morehead, Kentucky on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Through the investigation, it was determined Elmore was traveling to Morehead, Kentucky from Charlotte, North Carolina believing he was going to meet the juvenile for sexual relations.

Elmore was arrested upon his arrival at the pre-arranged meeting location Kentucky State Troopers, taken to the Rowan County Detention Center and charged with five counts of Distribution Obscene Matter to Minors 1st Offense, Prohibited Use of Electronic Communication Systems to Procure a Minor/Peace Officer Re: Sex Offenses and Conspiracy to Commit Rape, 3rd Degree, and more charges are pending. The investigation is still ongoing.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories