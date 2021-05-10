Getting a COVID-19 vaccine in KY? Here’s how you could earn a free lottery ticket

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky Lottery has come up with a new incentive to help encourage Kentuckians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Lottery officials say anyone over the age of 18 who gets their first or second COVID-19 vaccine dose at a participating Walmart or Kroger will receive a coupon for a free Lottery ticket. The coupons are available for 225,000 free Kentucky Cash Ball 225 Lottery tickets. The nightly drawing’s top prize is $225,000.

“We hope that by literally injecting a little fun into the process, more people will get vaccinated,” said Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville. “This is good for Kentucky’s businesses, it’s good for the Kentucky Lottery, and it’s good for Kentucky college students counting on us through the scholarship and grant programs funded by our proceeds.”

The promotion goes into effect today, Monday, May 10, 2021, at all Kroger locations in the state that either has a pharmacy or Little Clinic and at all Walmart locations in the state that sell lottery tickets. According to Lottery officials, this includes more than 170 locations throughout Kentucky. To be eligible for the coupons, Kentuckians must be 18 years of age or older and must go to one of these locations to get their vaccine.

“I hope this shot at $225,000 will be the incentive needed for more Kentuckians to get a vaccine,” said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. “Helping keep our Kentucky communities safe and a free chance at winning hundreds of thousands of dollars is a win-win for everyone involved.”

The offer for the tickets runs through Friday, May 21, or until the 225,000 tickets run out. The coupons can be redeemed at any Kentucky Lottery retailer between today, May 10, and June 1.