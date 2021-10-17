Golden Alert issued for Greenup County man

All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A Golden Alert has been issued for 56-year-old Mark Allen Hall who left the Russell Convalescent Home Friday at 7 p.m.

Mr. Hall was last seen wearing blue jeans, a cream/white-colored tank top, and gray tennis shoes. Officials believe he may possibly be en route to the Lexington, Kentucky area where his family lives.

Hall is 6’4″ and 185 lbs and he also has several tattoos including one of a spider on his left arm.

He also suffers from a variety of severe cognitive disabilities. Officials are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Russell Police Department at 606-473-1411 or call 911.

