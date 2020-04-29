Golden Alert: Russell Police search for missing man

RUSSELL, KY (WOWK) – The Russell Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 72-year-old man.

Billy R. Fair was last seen at Frasures Personal Care, 1308 Riverview Road, Russell KY. He was last seen possibly traveling to Boyd County.

He is a white male, 6-feet, 3-inches tall, and 183 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long black coat, jeans and tennis shoes. He suffered dementia, depression and suffered from a previous stroke.

If you have information about his whereabouts, contact 911.