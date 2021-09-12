Good decision or not? Kentuckians react to Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate ban

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Health officials, the CDC, and state governments have all said the two best tools for fighting against the pandemic are masking and vaccinations. In Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear’s power over issuing statewide mandates was brought to a halt.

On Thursday, the Kentucky General Assembly voted to pass bills that would ban statewide mask mandates. Governor Beshear says he is against this action.

Removing this tool, an overall masking tool, will cause harm to our people. Gov. Andy Beshear, Kentucky (D)



Mask mandates will be decided on the local level in Kentucky. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo.

Lawmakers argued masking decisions should be made on a local level. This would leave the decision in the hands of school boards as to whether or not students should wear them while in the classroom.

Governor Beshear says, even if he’s not making the decision, schools should still follow the CDC guidance and mask up in an effort to stop the spread of both COVID-19 and the Delta variant.

We spoke with several Kentuckians and many say they have “mixed feelings” on the decision. Residents like Connie Suttles say they are “fine” with the decision, while others believe the governor has made the right decisions when it comes to masking mandates.

I think that the government doesn’t need to be overstepping their boundaries, but at the same time, the people need to be listening to the governor, because he is trying to help people. Ashley Greene, Kentuckian

This past week, in the Bluegrass State three COVID-related deaths were reported of individuals younger than 21-years-old. The CDC is still encouraging anyone in a public area to wear their mask to help stop the spread.

