Gov. Andy Beshear: 11% decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Gov. Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 and weather relief in Kentucky today, Feb. 7, 2022.

Beshear said that there has been a dropoff in COVID-19 cases, which he says could be because testing sites were closed for the possibility of winter weather. Even with the dropoff, this is the fifth-highest week of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Kentucky.

There is also an 11% decrease in hospitalizations over the past 7 days. He says that people in the ICU due to COVID-19 is leveling out and ventilator cases are decreasing.

2,862,756 Kentuckians have been vaccinated with 64% of all Kentucky having been vaccinated.

Beshear gave the percentage of Kentuckians vaccinated by age group.

75+ – 92%

65-74 – 97%

50-64 – 81%

40-49 – 72%

25-39 – 63%

18-24 – 55%

12-17 – 47%

5-11 – 21%

Beshear also listed, “tips for safely enjoying watching the Bengals win the Super Bowl,” including:

Stay home if you’re sick

Attendees should be vaccinated and boosted

Get tested that day or as close as possible

If everyone is not vaccinated, wear masks

Smaller attendance size

The Governor said that starting today, people can get assistance through the Team Kentucky Homeowner Assistance Fund. This includes a $30,000 grant to help people who were impacted by the weather in Kentucky.