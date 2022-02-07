Gov. Andy Beshear: 11% decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Kentucky

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and the opening day of the Kentucky State Legislature special session in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Gov. Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 and weather relief in Kentucky today, Feb. 7, 2022.

Beshear said that there has been a dropoff in COVID-19 cases, which he says could be because testing sites were closed for the possibility of winter weather. Even with the dropoff, this is the fifth-highest week of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Kentucky.

There is also an 11% decrease in hospitalizations over the past 7 days. He says that people in the ICU due to COVID-19 is leveling out and ventilator cases are decreasing.

2,862,756 Kentuckians have been vaccinated with 64% of all Kentucky having been vaccinated.

Beshear gave the percentage of Kentuckians vaccinated by age group.

  • 75+ – 92%
  • 65-74 – 97%
  • 50-64 – 81%
  • 40-49 – 72%
  • 25-39 – 63%
  • 18-24 – 55%
  • 12-17 – 47%
  • 5-11 – 21%

Beshear also listed, “tips for safely enjoying watching the Bengals win the Super Bowl,” including:

  • Stay home if you’re sick
  • Attendees should be vaccinated and boosted
  • Get tested that day or as close as possible
  • If everyone is not vaccinated, wear masks
  • Smaller attendance size

The Governor said that starting today, people can get assistance through the Team Kentucky Homeowner Assistance Fund. This includes a $30,000 grant to help people who were impacted by the weather in Kentucky.

