Gov. Andy Beshear gives Coronavirus in Kentucky update

In this Sunday, March 29, 2020, photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., to provide an update on the novel coronavirus. Beshear announced a new order Monday, March 30 instructing Kentucky residents to avoid traveling to other states in another aggressive step to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State.

Yesterday, Beshear confirmed 161 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths in the state, bringing the Bluegrass State’s totals to 3,481 positive cases and 191 deaths. He also said 1,335 Kentuckians have recovered from their illness.

The governor and Dr. Steven Stack with the Kentucky Department for Public Health went into more detail regarding plans for the Phase 1 of reopening the state Stack says if there is a surge in COVID-19, adjustments to the phases may be required. The plan begins with opening non-urgent/emergent healthcare services, diagnostic radiology and lab services in healthcare clinics and medical offices, physical therapy settings and chiropractic offices, optometrists, and dental offices (but with enhanced aerosol protections) April 27.

