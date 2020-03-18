Gov. Andy Beshear provides an update on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Watch live as Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear provides his daily COVID-19 update.

Yesterday, Beshear signed an executive order to close some businesses that encourage public congregation. All businesses that encourage public congregation and cannot include recommendations of social distancing by the CDC in their daily operations were to close by 5 p.m. today March 18.

According to a press release issued by Beshear’s office, “all public-facing businesses that encourage public congregation or, that by the nature of the service to the public, cannot comply with CDC guidelines concerning social distancing, shall cease all in-person operations.

Beshear has continued to ask Kentuckians to remain calm, practice good hygiene and work together to curb the spread of the virus. In yesterday’s press conference, he also provided information on ways to talk to children about the coronavirus.

The governor has also asked anyone who is well, but nervous about COVID-19, to call the state’s hotline at 1-800-722-5725. Beshear says anyone looking for information about the coronavirus in Kentucky can visit the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services website or call the hotline.

